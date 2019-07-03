Burlington's Independence Day Celebration

Join us for the largest fireworks display in Vermont! Food, music and other entertainment make this a can’t-miss celebration to celebrate the nation’s holiday. The event is presented by the Pomerleau Foundation, Price Chopper and Lake Champlain Transportation.

Fireworks begin at 9:30 pm, but food and activities kick off at 5 pm!

Souvenirs sold at Waterfront Park, Battery Park, Perkins Pier. Food vendors at Waterfront Park, Perkins Pier, Battery Park, and North Beach.

This event is proudly produced by Burlington Parks, Recreation and Waterfront!