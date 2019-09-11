Business Entrepreneur Program

The Adirondack Economic Development Center (AEDC), in conjunction with the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce and North Country Community College, is pleased to announce its fall 15-week intensive business basics for aspiring entrepreneurs or existing small businesses. The class will be offered weekly on Wednesday evenings from September 11th through December 18th from 5:30 PM until 8:00 PM at the Ticonderoga campus of North Country Community College.

The course will have three primary instructors from AEDC, the non-profit economic development organization which serves small businesses across a 14-county region of the North Country as well as guest speaker and experts in specific fields. The class is targeted toward anyone who has considered launching a small business, who has struggled with business expansion and success, or simply would like to take a business refresher course. Some of the topics that will be covered include business planning,networking, marketing, business financing and management, e-commerce, promotion, social media, cash flow management and book keeping and financing among others

New this year, the course will allow participants to view instruction remotely if they are not able to make some classes. The cost of the course is $100 to reimburse the program textbook/curriculum materials.You can register by calling 518-891-5523 or online at www.aedconline.com. Course participation is limited and is on a first come, first served basis.