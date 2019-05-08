Business Transition Workshop: Preparing to Sell Your Business

to Google Calendar - Business Transition Workshop: Preparing to Sell Your Business - 2019-05-08 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Business Transition Workshop: Preparing to Sell Your Business - 2019-05-08 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Business Transition Workshop: Preparing to Sell Your Business - 2019-05-08 08:00:00 iCalendar - Business Transition Workshop: Preparing to Sell Your Business - 2019-05-08 08:00:00

Hotel Saranac 100 Main Street, Saranac Lake, New York 12983

Join regional business owners, business support experts and community liaisons from the Center for Businesses in Transition for an informational and networking workshop, "Preparing to Sell Your Business." The event is hosted by the County of Franklin Industrial Development Agency / Franklin County Local Development Corporation as part of the Center for Businesses in Transition workshop series.

Wednesday, May 8, 2019, 8:00 to 10:30 a.m. at the Hotel Saranac, Saranac Lake, NY

For more information and to register, visit www.adirondack.org/CBITWorkshopSeries

Info

Hotel Saranac 100 Main Street, Saranac Lake, New York 12983 View Map
Educational Events
518-891-6200
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Business Transition Workshop: Preparing to Sell Your Business - 2019-05-08 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Business Transition Workshop: Preparing to Sell Your Business - 2019-05-08 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Business Transition Workshop: Preparing to Sell Your Business - 2019-05-08 08:00:00 iCalendar - Business Transition Workshop: Preparing to Sell Your Business - 2019-05-08 08:00:00