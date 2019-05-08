Business Transition Workshop: Preparing to Sell Your Business

Join regional business owners, business support experts and community liaisons from the Center for Businesses in Transition for an informational and networking workshop, "Preparing to Sell Your Business." The event is hosted by the County of Franklin Industrial Development Agency / Franklin County Local Development Corporation as part of the Center for Businesses in Transition workshop series.

Wednesday, May 8, 2019, 8:00 to 10:30 a.m. at the Hotel Saranac, Saranac Lake, NY

For more information and to register, visit www.adirondack.org/CBITWorkshopSeries