Butterfly Festival

Paul Smiths VIC 8023 State Route 30, Paul Smiths, New York 12970

Join VIC and Adirondack Park Institute staff (API--Friends group to the VIC) for a repeat celebration of last year's party celebrating all things butterfly!  Our native species Butterfly House Coordinator will be on hand to answer your questions, family-friendly games and activities will be set up in the butterfly field and our summer interns, staff and volunteers will be available to discuss our pollinator gardens. Donations appreciated.

Info

Paul Smiths VIC 8023 State Route 30, Paul Smiths, New York 12970 View Map
Community Events, Educational Events, Family Events
