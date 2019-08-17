Butterfly Festival
Paul Smiths VIC 8023 State Route 30, Paul Smiths, New York 12970
Join VIC and Adirondack Park Institute staff (API--Friends group to the VIC) for a repeat celebration of last year's party celebrating all things butterfly! Our native species Butterfly House Coordinator will be on hand to answer your questions, family-friendly games and activities will be set up in the butterfly field and our summer interns, staff and volunteers will be available to discuss our pollinator gardens. Donations appreciated.