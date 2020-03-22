Cabin Fever FUNdays - Creative Movement & Dance for Kids!
Adirondack Experience 9097 State Route 30, Blue Mountain Lake, New York 12812
NEW for 2020! Looking for something new and different to do with the kids? Join us this winter for Cabin Fever FUNdays! This FREE program is geared toward elementary-age children, but all ages are welcome. Activities will be held on campus and snacks will be provided. Children must be accompanied by an adult. This week's event features Creative Movement & Dance for Kids with The Dance Sanctuary.