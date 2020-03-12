Cabin Fever Lecture Series: Why Ghana?

World-traveling birder Hank Kaestner will give a presentation on Ghana, a seldom visited West African nation which is rich in history, culture and, of course, birds, many of which are range restricted to western Africa. From the rain forests in the south, to the sub-Saharan desert in the north, colorful birds abound. Hank spent two weeks chasing "lifers" there, seeing almost 300 species of birds, one third of which were new for his life list.