× Expand Cabin Fever Players Cabin Fever Players Remember Broadway

The Cabin Fever Players are bringing Broadway back to the Indian Lake Theater the weekend of April 12-14! A revue of each of their productions from 1996’s “Into the Woods” all the way to 2016’s “Mary Poppins” will light up the stage as seasoned as well as more recent Players sing and dance their way through ten of Broadway’s most beloved musicals. Veteran actors Penny Harr and Kate Torchetti are taking the reins to direct this production with musical director and CFP founder and president Mary Leach for what promises to be a wonderful evening!

Times for the performance are as follows: April 12 & 13: 7:00 p.m. - April 14: 3:00 p.m.

Tickets for “Cabin Fever Players Remember Broadway” are $10/adults and $7/children under 12. They will be available at the Indian Lake Theater or may be purchased online at brownpapertickets.com.