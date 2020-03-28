The Green Mountain Table Tennis Club would like to announce its 63rd bi-annual event, the Cabin Fever Round Robin Table Tennis Tournament, Saturday, March 28th, to be held at the Rutland Area Christian School in Rutland. (This school is located at the corner of Melrose Ave. and Lincoln Ave. in Rutland). There will be awards for all the winners and runner-ups.

To sign up or for further information about this fine event or about the table tennis club that meets year-round on Wednesday evenings at the Rutland Area Christian School gymnasium, go to the Club’s web site at www.gmttc.com. For further information, call Club Tournament Co-Directors Rick Kozlowski at (518) 681-0232, or Ronald Lewis at (802) 247-5913