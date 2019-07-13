Cabot Smith Farm Strawberryfest

Come Join Cabot Smith Farm and all our friends for a summertime celebration!

Activites Include: Strawberry Picking, Wagon Rides, Live Music by Barry Hayes, Charity BBQ by Northeast Kingdom Warriors soccer, Beer and Wine Tent from the Den, Tasty Baked Goods and Vendors selling lots of summertime treats!

Cabot Smith Farm will have pre-picked Strawberries, Rhubarb & Delicious Strawberry Shortcakes