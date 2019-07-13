Cabot Smith Farm Strawberryfest

Cabot Smith Farm 412 Smith Road, Cabot, Vermont 05467

Come Join Cabot Smith Farm and all our friends for a summertime celebration!

Activites Include: Strawberry Picking, Wagon Rides, Live Music by Barry Hayes, Charity BBQ by Northeast Kingdom Warriors soccer, Beer and Wine Tent from the Den, Tasty Baked Goods and Vendors selling lots of summertime treats!

Cabot Smith Farm will have pre-picked Strawberries, Rhubarb & Delicious Strawberry Shortcakes

Cabot Smith Farm 412 Smith Road, Cabot, Vermont 05467
Community Events, Family Events, Food & Drink Events, Kid Friendly Events, Live Music Events
802-424-3083
