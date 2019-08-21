Caledonia County Fair Vermont's oldest fair takes place Aug. 21-25.

Vermont's oldest agricultural fair features midway rides and games, live music and entertainment, livestock exhibits and shows, pulling contests, demolition derbies, community exhibits, favorite fair food and more.

Fair admission includes unlimited rides and entertainment by the Kenya Safari Acrobats, Horses Horses Horses! performances, World of Wonders Illusions & Escape Artists, Phoenix Bazaar fire sword twirlers, Magic & Comedy Hypnotist Show, Chainsaw Carver Josh Landry and Professor Paddy-Whack strolling vaudeville entertainment.

Fair highlights will include:

Mini-Horse Pull (6 pm), Kids Power Wheels Demo, Van and Team Demo Derby (6:30 pm) on Wednesday

Tractor Pull (noon), AC/DC tribute band Back in Black (8 pm) on Thursday

Horse Pulling (10:30 am), Truck Pulls (6:30 pm) on Friday

Gymkhana (10 am), Grand Cavalcade (11:30 am), New England Rodeo (1 pm, 7 pm), Log Loader Competition (3:30 pm) on Saturday

Ox Pulling (10 am), Pig Scramble (noon), Demolition Derby (1 pm qualifying, 6 pm finals) on Sunday

Daily fair admission (adults and children 36 inches or taller) is $20, or $16.84 online before 4 pm Wed., Aug. 21. On Wednesday, Carload Night, pay-one-price admission is just $40 per vehicle for all legally seated passengers.

Fair gates open at noon Wednesday and 7 am Thursday - Sunday. Midway hours are 4 to 11 pm Wednesday, 11 am to 11 pm Thursday - Saturday, and 11 am to 9 pm Sunday. For more information, call 802-626-8101.