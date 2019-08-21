Caledonia County Fair

to Google Calendar - Caledonia County Fair - 2019-08-21 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Caledonia County Fair - 2019-08-21 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Caledonia County Fair - 2019-08-21 12:00:00 iCalendar - Caledonia County Fair - 2019-08-21 12:00:00

Mountain View Park 1 Fairground Road, Lyndonville, Vermont 05851

Vermont's oldest agricultural fair features midway rides and games, live music and entertainment, livestock exhibits and shows, pulling contests, demolition derbies, community exhibits, favorite fair food and more.

Fair admission includes unlimited rides and entertainment by the Kenya Safari Acrobats, Horses Horses Horses! performances, World of Wonders Illusions & Escape Artists, Phoenix Bazaar fire sword twirlers, Magic & Comedy Hypnotist Show, Chainsaw Carver Josh Landry and Professor Paddy-Whack strolling vaudeville entertainment.

Fair highlights will include:

  • Mini-Horse Pull (6 pm), Kids Power Wheels Demo, Van and Team Demo Derby (6:30 pm) on Wednesday
  • Tractor Pull (noon), AC/DC tribute band Back in Black (8 pm) on Thursday
  • Horse Pulling (10:30 am), Truck Pulls (6:30 pm) on Friday
  • Gymkhana (10 am), Grand Cavalcade (11:30 am), New England Rodeo (1 pm, 7 pm), Log Loader Competition (3:30 pm) on Saturday
  • Ox Pulling (10 am), Pig Scramble (noon), Demolition Derby (1 pm qualifying, 6 pm finals) on Sunday

Daily fair admission (adults and children 36 inches or taller) is $20, or $16.84 online before 4 pm Wed., Aug. 21. On Wednesday, Carload Night, pay-one-price admission is just $40 per vehicle for all legally seated passengers.

Fair gates open at noon Wednesday and 7 am Thursday - Sunday. Midway hours are 4 to 11 pm Wednesday, 11 am to 11 pm Thursday - Saturday, and 11 am to 9 pm Sunday. For more information, call 802-626-8101.

Info

Mountain View Park 1 Fairground Road, Lyndonville, Vermont 05851 View Map
Entertainment Events, Family Events, Food & Drink Events, Live Music Events, Sporting Events
802-626-8101
to Google Calendar - Caledonia County Fair - 2019-08-21 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Caledonia County Fair - 2019-08-21 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Caledonia County Fair - 2019-08-21 12:00:00 iCalendar - Caledonia County Fair - 2019-08-21 12:00:00