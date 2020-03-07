Call for Artists 2020

We are looking for artists to exhibit in our 2020 season. Exhibits are located in one of our three galleries and run for four to six weeks from June – December (dates subject to change). Each exhibit has an artist reception open to the public. The deadline to submit your artwork for consideration is March 7.

All medias will be considered including, but not limited to, mixed media, installations, paintings, drawings, printmaking, photography, sculpture, 3D, textiles, video, or sound. Interested artists must submit up to ten (10) jpegs that represent a cohesive exhibit.

Submission must be completed online using our online submission platform (see below). The submission fee is $35 for Arts Center members and $45 for non-members. The selection process will be completed by March 29 with acceptance notifications sent via email.

Please email Laura Smith at laura@adirondackarts.org for more information or with any questions.