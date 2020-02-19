Call For Submissions

The Museum of Everyday Life is soliciting submissions for its upcoming exhibition featuring knots, which will open on Sunday, May 24th, 2020. The Museum also invites Community Participation in the exhibit installation.

Humankind’s use of knots predates the wheel, making it one of our oldest tools. Early an indispensable part of creating the most basic objects, knots remain a key element in sailing, fishing, textile creation, theater rigging, mountain climbing and many other disciplines. Tying and untying knots is also a symbolic action central to witchcraft, religion, and ritual across many cultures. We welcome contributions in any form: Do you have a memory of tying your first necktie? A collection of aunt Ethel’s crocheted doilies? A story of a knot that saved your life? We are also interested in unintentional knots, snarls, and tangles or examples of miraculous knots in nature. We’ll consider anything from personal artifacts accompanied by your individual narrative, to vague, raw ideas for displays; from fully realized art objects to theoretical writings, and research. Please be aware that this is a self-service institution and does not always have staff on hand, therefore the safety and security of donated objects cannot be guaranteed. Sometimes the volume of contributions that we receive mean that we are unable to display everything; the museum curatorial staff makes the final display decisions. Including a self-addressed, postage-paid envelope or box with your contribution will ensure that it is returned to you upon completion of the exhibition. To contribute to the exhibition, or for more information, contact Clare Dolan via the “contact us” form on the Museum website (www.museumofeverydaylife.org) Our mailing address is 3482 Dry Pond Rd., Glover, VT 05839. Submission Deadline is April 18th, 2020.

Interested in participating in the exhibit installation? Community work days will be April 25th & 26th, May 2nd - 3rd , May 9th –10th, and May 16th– 17th, Intensive installation week will be from May 18th through May 23rd , 2020. Make sure you use the “contact us” form on the museum website to let museum staff know when you plan to attend.

And finally, for a future exhibition, we are continuing to collect lists and notes of all kinds – from handwritten shopping lists to love notes tucked under pillows to stern memos from a boss – we want them all! We don’t have nearly enough, so don’t be shy – send in random odd notes you come across in daily life, even standard classics like “back in five minutes” – our interest here is in any kind of brief (mostly handwritten) message. Send them to the museum at the above address, or email a snapshot to us.