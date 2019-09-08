Take on the challenge of Camp Chingachgook’s 11th annual half-marathon or 10K race on Sunday, September 8th. The half-marathon race starts at 8:00 am at Lake George Elementary School and runs along the scenic east shore of Lake George, before finishing at Camp Chingachgook. 10K racers start at 9:00 am at Camp Chingachgook. After the race, enjoy a relaxing picnic and a dip in the lake at our beautiful waterfront. All proceeds help send children to camp. For more information and to register,please visit www.AREEP.com.