Camp Chingachgook’s 11th Annual Half-Marathon or 10K Race

Google Calendar - Camp Chingachgook’s 11th Annual Half-Marathon or 10K Race - 2019-09-08 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Camp Chingachgook’s 11th Annual Half-Marathon or 10K Race - 2019-09-08 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Camp Chingachgook’s 11th Annual Half-Marathon or 10K Race - 2019-09-08 08:00:00 iCalendar - Camp Chingachgook’s 11th Annual Half-Marathon or 10K Race - 2019-09-08 08:00:00

Lake George Elementary School 69 Sun Valley Drive, Lake George, New York 12845

Take on the challenge of Camp Chingachgook’s 11th annual half-marathon or 10K race on Sunday, September 8th. The half-marathon race starts at 8:00 am at Lake George Elementary School and runs along the scenic east shore of Lake George, before finishing at Camp Chingachgook. 10K racers start at 9:00 am at Camp Chingachgook. After the race, enjoy a relaxing picnic and a dip in the lake at our beautiful waterfront. All proceeds help send children to camp. For more information and to register,please visit www.AREEP.com.

Info

Lake George Elementary School 69 Sun Valley Drive, Lake George, New York 12845 View Map
Community Events, Fundraiser Events, Sporting Events
