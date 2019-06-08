Campus Open House/Showcase
Clinton Community College 136 Clinton Point Drive, Plattsburgh, New York 12901
Clinton Community College
“Campus Showcase” is a free, community event designed for high school students exploring options and for working adults seeking to upgrade credentials and earn college credits.
Looking for a job/career change? Clinton Community College has many new degree programs, including ones you can get online. Learn more at “Campus Showcase,” a free, daylong event with hands-on demos, campus tours and look at new facilities and academic buildings, as well as chance to meet with college advisors, professors and coaches. Food and refreshments provided. More information: www.clinton..edu/showcase