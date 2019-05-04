YOU CAN BE A FREELANCE WRITER

Spring brochure Spring brochure

May 4

Saturday | 1 to 5pm | Queensbury Campus

Freelance writing is a low-investment business you can run from home, allowing you to set your own schedule and earn a good living. Discover the step-by-step process for establishing yourself in this highly desirable field, including identifying markets for your writing, finding and approaching clients, delivering assignments and cultivating repeat business. You’ll learn the nuts and bolts of the business, plus all the tricks of the trade, so you can launch your own successful freelance writing business.

Instructor: Pauline Bartel, Bartel Communications, Inc.

Price: $49 (Course price includes a $15 materials fee.)

CRN: 20021

Preregistration required. Call 518-743-2238 or email conted@sunyacc.edu