Canadian Pacific Holiday Train

The annual Holiday Train run entertains hundreds of thousands of people, celebrating 20 years of collecting food and raising funds for food banks across North America. Bring a canned good to donate to the local food shelf.

The event begins in Montreal in November The two trains travel through the US and Canada to bring holiday cheer to 164 communities. Each event is free. The Holiday Train provides a box car stage, a lineup of great musical talents, and a corporate contribution to the local food bank.

Hot cocoa and popcorn available. Performers: Alan Doyle and Beautiful Band.

See www.cpr.ca/holiday-train/united-states for more stops in the area.