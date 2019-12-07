Candlelight Vigil and Sleep Out to Help End Homelessness

The number of homeless families with children continues to increase in Vermont.

John Graham Housing and Services invites the Addison County Community to participate in its sixth annual candlelight vigil and sleep out to raise awareness and resources to help end homelessness. The vigil and sleep out will be held in Middlebury on December 7.

Hearty campers will pitch their tents at the Marble Works on the banks of the Otter Creek above the Middlebury Falls where they will spend the night in the snow and elements. Community members can participate by sleeping out, donating, becoming a fundraiser, or attending the vigil. Every dollar raised goes directly to housing for homeless families and individuals.

The vigil will begin at 4:30 PM on the Middlebury Green by St. Stephen’s Church, followed by a dinner at St. Stephen’s community hall.

In 2019 the kindness and generosity of hundreds of donors ensured that more than 300 people, a third of them children, felt the warmth and well being of having a home. Each family felt the relief and safety that comes with having a place to return to from work or school. They had a place of their own: to cook, play and do homework. They received the services they needed to move forward. They felt the warmth of being part of a caring community.

The number of homeless families with children continues to increase in Vermont. And people are struggling with addictions, violence, displacement, and trauma. We can be present to their need with care and a helping hand.

Please make a generous donation to John Graham Housing and Services, 69 Main Street, Vergennes Vermont 05491. Join us on December 7 by St. Stephen’s Church at 4:30 pm for a candlelight vigil with supper to follow.

For more information or to make a donation visit www.johngrahamshelter.org/sleepout or call Elizabeth Ready at 802-989-2581