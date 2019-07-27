Cannabis Health Consultations and Practitioner Info Session at Curaleaf Plattsburgh

Join Curaleaf at the Plattsburgh Public Library to learn about how medical cannabis has helped thousands of New Yorkers feel better and might be right for you and your loved ones. Bring your friends and family to connect with your community of practitioners, patients and caregivers. All are welcome.

State certified medical practitioners will be on-site to provide free health consultations. Instant medical marijuana cards are available for patients who qualify. Conditions include:

• Cancer

• HIV/AIDS

• Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

• Parkinson's disease

• Multiple Sclerosis

• Spinal cord injury with spasticity

• Epilepsy

• Inflammatory bowel disease

• Neuropathy

• Huntington's disease

• Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)

• Chronic pain

• Opioid use or substance use disorder

Certification costs will be discounted. Cash only. Patients please bring documentation of qualifying diagnosis.

Attendees will have the opportunity to:

• Discover cannabis as medicine

• Learn how to become a New York Medical Marijuana Program patient or caregiver

• Complete patient or caregiver registration with the New York Department of Health

• Experience relief and savings with new Curaleaf medicine

• Get going with home delivery