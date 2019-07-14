CannaYoga at Curaleaf

Start your week off right with FREE yoga, healing, and wellness with Curaleaf and a local yoga instructor. CannaYoga is an exploration-based practice for all levels born from the desire to combine the healing elements of cannabis and yoga. This yoga, meditation and wellness class is open to all patients interested in a deeper understanding of the therapeutic benefits of yoga and medical cannabis.

There will be no consumption of cannabis on-site.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own mat. Space is limited. RSVPs are encouraged by calling the dispensary or at facebook.com/curaleafny/events