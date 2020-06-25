Cannons and Coffee

Fort Ticonderoga Curator Matthew Keagle discusses the surprising histories of the museum’s artillery collection.

Explore Fort Ticonderoga’s world-class collection of 18th-century artillery from a whole new perspective and be the first to enter Fort Ticonderoga with this special early bird program. Join Fort Ticonderoga Curator Matthew Keagle for a special tour across the guns of Ticonderoga and learn the surprising histories of the museum’s artillery collection, spanning the Atlantic Ocean from the American, French, and Haitian Revolutions all the way to the Spanish American War and World War One. Learn how historians can read these pieces and discover what they have to tell us about military history, technology, art, and more. Fresh coffee provided!

Dress for the weather and wear comfortable shoes. Remember that it will be dark out during evening programs and you will be outdoors, going up and down stairs and over some rough terrain. Flashlights are permitted if you would like to bring one. These tours are not handicap accessible or appropriate for those who have difficulty walking.

General admission ticket required, combination tickets are available. All programs are rain or shine and require advanced reservations. All sales are final, no exchanges or refunds. Once your credit card has been processed, you will receive a confirmation email. This email will act as your ticket. Print or display the email on a mobile device upon arrival.

