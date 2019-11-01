Captured: Moments in Nature-Photographs by Nancy A Carter

Opening reception November 1st

Ticonderoga Arts Downtown Gallery 119 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, New York 12883

The opening reception for "Captured: Moments in Nature" is 5-7 pm on November 1 at the Ti Arts Downtown Gallery, 119 Montcalm St, Ticonderoga. Come meet the photographer Nancy A. Carter. The show runs until November 30.

Theme: Always in motion, Nature can't be contained, but Nancy loves to capture moments with her camera: an amazing sunrise, a delightful bird, even a funny squirrel. She says, "Beauty is everywhere, including in our own homes and yards. I have taken all of the photos in this exhibit in or from my cottage, yards, or dock on Lake George." Nancy has been a member of Ti Arts for 12 years. This is her first solo show.

Ticonderoga Arts Downtown Gallery 119 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, New York 12883 View Map
