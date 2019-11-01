Captured: Moments in Nature-Photographs by Nancy A Carter

J. Ann Craig, August 22, 2019. Used with permission of the photograph, a former colleague and long-time friend of Nancy's. In August through mid-October each year since 2008, Nancy A. Carter has risen early to photograph sunrises from her dock on Lake George. Primarily in the winter, she photographs birds. This photo of her photographing the sunrise over the lake from her dock was taken on August 22, 2019.

The opening reception for "Captured: Moments in Nature" is 5-7 pm on November 1 at the Ti Arts Downtown Gallery, 119 Montcalm St, Ticonderoga. Come meet the photographer Nancy A. Carter. The show runs until November 30.

Theme: Always in motion, Nature can't be contained, but Nancy loves to capture moments with her camera: an amazing sunrise, a delightful bird, even a funny squirrel. She says, "Beauty is everywhere, including in our own homes and yards. I have taken all of the photos in this exhibit in or from my cottage, yards, or dock on Lake George." Nancy has been a member of Ti Arts for 12 years. This is her first solo show.