Cardinal Soccer Summer Camp

to Google Calendar - Cardinal Soccer Summer Camp - 2019-07-22 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cardinal Soccer Summer Camp - 2019-07-22 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cardinal Soccer Summer Camp - 2019-07-22 09:00:00 iCalendar - Cardinal Soccer Summer Camp - 2019-07-22 09:00:00

SUNY Plattsburgh Field House 165 Rugar St, Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Boys & Girls Ages 4-13

Time: Full Day 9am-3pm or Half-Day 9am-12pm

Questions: Frantzy Noze (email: fnoze001@plattsburgh.edu or visit www.gocardinalsports.com

Cost: $225.00, $215.00 2nd child, $205 for each additional child on or before June 10th. $250.00 after June 10th. Half-Day $175.00

Please make check payable to “Cardinal Soccer Camps” and mail to Plattsburgh State Soccer at 101 Broad St, Plattsburgh NY 12901.

Info

SUNY Plattsburgh Field House 165 Rugar St, Plattsburgh, New York 12901 View Map
Educational Events, Sporting Events
860-639-4749
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Cardinal Soccer Summer Camp - 2019-07-22 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cardinal Soccer Summer Camp - 2019-07-22 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cardinal Soccer Summer Camp - 2019-07-22 09:00:00 iCalendar - Cardinal Soccer Summer Camp - 2019-07-22 09:00:00