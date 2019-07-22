Cardinal Soccer Summer Camp
SUNY Plattsburgh Field House 165 Rugar St, Plattsburgh, New York 12901
Boys & Girls Ages 4-13
Time: Full Day 9am-3pm or Half-Day 9am-12pm
Questions: Frantzy Noze (email: fnoze001@plattsburgh.edu or visit www.gocardinalsports.com
Cost: $225.00, $215.00 2nd child, $205 for each additional child on or before June 10th. $250.00 after June 10th. Half-Day $175.00
Please make check payable to “Cardinal Soccer Camps” and mail to Plattsburgh State Soccer at 101 Broad St, Plattsburgh NY 12901.