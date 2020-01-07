CARDIO AND STRENGTH CIRCUIT

Yvonne Goodwin SUNY Adirondack Continuing Education Winter and Spring 2020

Tuesdays & Thursdays | 4:30 to 5:30 pm Queensbury Campus

January 7 to February 4

CRN: 20001

Price: $54

Pre-registration required. Go to www.sunyacc.edu/continuing-ed/registration

Are you looking to protect your bone health and muscle mass, be stronger and fitter, develop better body mechanics, play a role in preventing diseases and relieve your stress? If so, then this is the class for you! Every week you will be challenged by working on all your different muscle groups. You will be personally instructed every step of the way. The class offers low-, medium- and high-intensity options for men and women of all age groups. All fitness levels are welcome, and no prior experience is required.

Please wear comfortable clothes and good sneakers, bring water and a mat and join in on the fun!

Instructor: Leesa Stiller