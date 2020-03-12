Caregiver Conference: Tips on Self-Care & Finding Joy

Please RSVP to Education Specialist Kristen Fleming A Caregiver Conference brings together Caregiver Support Initiative staff and health professionals to give caregivers of those with Alzheimer's disease or other dementias advice on a range of caregiving topics.

This conference features:

A panel discussion with Caregiver Support Initiative staff, with a time for caregivers in the audience to ask any questions they may have.

A keynote program by Frank Pastizzo. His program "Animate interactions and re-learn how to show joy, enthusiasm, and delight" incorporates humor, music, and storytelling along with audience interaction activities and will be sure to educate and entertain attendees.

Caregivers are invited to attend this FREE conference. Light food & beverage will be served.

Please RSVP to Education Specialist Kristen Fleming by calling 518-564-2049, walk-ins are also welcome!