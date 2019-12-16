Caregiver Quality of Life and Self Care

This training reviews the feelings that dementia caregivers could have at any time about their situation and how to cope with those feelings. The program will discuss self talk, stress management and how to ask for help. Tips on living a healthy lifestyle are discussed. These tips help the dementia caregiver learn that by taking care of themselves, they provide better care for the person they care for.

Handout: “Creating Moments of Joy”

