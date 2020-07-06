Carillon Boat Cruise

Fort Ticonderoga Fort Ticonderoga’s Carillon tour boat sailing on Lake Champlain.

Enjoy gorgeous vistas of Vermont’s Green Mountains and New York’s Adirondacks during a 75-minute scenic boat cruise aboard the Carillon. Learn about Lake Champlain’s centuries of stirring maritime and military heritage with an on board narrator.

Sonar readings allow for you to see underwater shipwrecks and other historic features. A selection of beer, wine, soft drinks, water, and snacks are available for purchase on board! Outside alcoholic beverages are prohibited.

Inquire about group outings and evening charters!

A General Admission ticket is required; combination tickets are available. The Carillon tour boat operates from a dock on Lake Champlain located on Fort Ticonderoga property, 102 Fort Ti Road, Ticonderoga, NY 12883.

Fishing and swimming from the Carillon tour boat is prohibited.