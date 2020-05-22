Carillon Boat Cruise

to Google Calendar - Carillon Boat Cruise - 2020-05-22 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Carillon Boat Cruise - 2020-05-22 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Carillon Boat Cruise - 2020-05-22 13:00:00 iCalendar - Carillon Boat Cruise - 2020-05-22 13:00:00

Fort Ticonderoga 102 Fort Ti Road, Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Enjoy gorgeous vistas of Vermont's Green Mountains and New York's Adirondacks during a 75-minute narrated boat cruise aboard the Carillon. Learn about Lake Champlain's centuries of stirring maritime and military heritage. A selection of snacks, soft drinks, and regional beers and wines are available for credit card purchases. The Carillon has a bathroom on board, a roof, and closeable windows. There are stairs that lead down to the boat dock, not wheelchair accessible. Boat cruises operate rain or shine.

Info

Fort Ticonderoga 102 Fort Ti Road, Ticonderoga, New York 12883 View Map
Educational Events, Family Events, History & Tours Events
to Google Calendar - Carillon Boat Cruise - 2020-05-22 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Carillon Boat Cruise - 2020-05-22 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Carillon Boat Cruise - 2020-05-22 13:00:00 iCalendar - Carillon Boat Cruise - 2020-05-22 13:00:00 to Google Calendar - Carillon Boat Cruise - 2020-05-22 15:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Carillon Boat Cruise - 2020-05-22 15:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Carillon Boat Cruise - 2020-05-22 15:30:00 iCalendar - Carillon Boat Cruise - 2020-05-22 15:30:00 to Google Calendar - Carillon Boat Cruise - 2020-05-23 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Carillon Boat Cruise - 2020-05-23 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Carillon Boat Cruise - 2020-05-23 13:00:00 iCalendar - Carillon Boat Cruise - 2020-05-23 13:00:00 to Google Calendar - Carillon Boat Cruise - 2020-05-23 15:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Carillon Boat Cruise - 2020-05-23 15:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Carillon Boat Cruise - 2020-05-23 15:30:00 iCalendar - Carillon Boat Cruise - 2020-05-23 15:30:00