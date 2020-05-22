Carillon Boat Cruise

Enjoy gorgeous vistas of Vermont's Green Mountains and New York's Adirondacks during a 75-minute narrated boat cruise aboard the Carillon. Learn about Lake Champlain's centuries of stirring maritime and military heritage. A selection of snacks, soft drinks, and regional beers and wines are available for credit card purchases. The Carillon has a bathroom on board, a roof, and closeable windows. There are stairs that lead down to the boat dock, not wheelchair accessible. Boat cruises operate rain or shine.