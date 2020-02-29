Carnevale Vergennes 2020!

This year’s theme, “Fashion is art, and you are the canvas!” will be an exciting mix of runway ready fashion and off-the-wall wearable art. While it all might seem like a good excuse to dance the winter blues away, we’re setting new and lofty goals to raise even more money for our amazing non-profits, The Vergennes Opera House, The Vergennes Partnership, and The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Vergennes. Please join us!

Tickets: $35 per person, online or at the door.

What can you expect? Outrageous, creative, beautiful and clever costumes, Games of skill, chance and trickery, Raffles and Prizes, Fantastic Runway Fashion Fun, Dancing…dancing….dancing

Cash Bar: Expertly managed by our friends from Bar Antidote. There will be some lite bites available however we suggest you have dinner in the town in costume and make it an epic date night.

Current Carnevale and Season Sponsors are: Amanda Bodell & Jeffry Glassberg, The Schaefer Family, Jackman Fuels, Bob and Deb Hartenstein, Andrew & Jeff Fritz, Lizbeth & Timothy Ryan, The Vermont Agency of National Life, Connie & Bill Houston, Beverly & Ed Biello, RPM Restoration & Performance Motorcars, Vergennes Animal Hospital, H.J. LeBoeuf & Sons Contractors and Builders, Mike & Lynn Donnelly, Bar Antidote, Vermont Gas, Lynne & Renny Perry, National Bank of Middlebury, Tim & Candy Vincent, Jeniah Johnson & Tom Sheeran, Gary Lange Law Office, The Markowski Family, North Station Millwork, Rice Lumber, Diddle & Zen Farm, Shear Cuts.