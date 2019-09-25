Cars, Cigars and Birding in Cuba

Saratoga Springs Public Library 49 Henry Street, City of Saratoga Springs, New York 12866

Well-known birder and biologist Rich Guthrie will present "Cars, Cigars and Birding in Cuba" at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at the Saratoga Springs Public Library on Henry Street in downtown Saratoga Springs, N.Y. This program is sponsored by the Southern Adirondack Audubon Society. Guthrie will offer a look at many of the bird species found in Cuba, but also look at the people, life and vintage cars that are now a national treasure of the Cuban people.

