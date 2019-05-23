Casting Day for Book & Blanket Players Youth Theatre

This summer, the Book & Blanket Players Youth Theatre will be taking on the world of opera through the musical version of the Ken Ludwig farce, “Lend Me a Tenor, the Musical”. The book and lyrics are by Peter Sham and the music by Brad Carroll.

Casting day is set for May 23 at 3:15 in the auditorium at Keene Central School on Market Street in Keene Valley. Ages 8 to 18 are invited to join the Book & Blanket Players Youth Theatre in what they lovingly refer to as “the Ironman of musical theatre.”