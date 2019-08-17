Castleton Colonial Day House Tour

Higley House porch with tour guides.

The Castleton Woman’s Club 81 st Annual Colonial Day House Tour will be held Saturday, August 17th from 10am to 4pm. This annual event features over a dozen sites throughout the village including outstanding period homes, public buildings and historic sites. There will be a free Vermont Humanities Council program at the Federated Church on Main Street at 4:15 featuring “Music of the Civil War Period” with Linda Radtke, mezzo-soprano and Arthur Zorn, piano. Colonial games and toys will be available for children to use throughout the day and an Ice Cream Social will be held on the lawn of the Castleton Library.

Castleton University students will perform a skit at the Old Medical Chapel that addresses the true account of “The Hubbardton Raid” when students from the Castleton Medical School stole a body from a freshly dug grave site in the town of Hubbardton. The skit will be performed at 11:00, 1:00 and 3:00.

Tour tickets are $20 ($18 seniors 62+) and can be purchased on Colonial Day at ticket booths on Main Street. For information call 802-468-5691. Website: www.castletonhistorichousetour.org