Photo by Jo Ann Riley With over 50 vendors the Castleton Community Town Wide Yard Sale attracts over 200 shoppers to outdoor and indoor sales at the Castleton Community Center. Maps for "at home" sales in town are available at the Center as well.

The Castleton Town Wide Yard Sale will be held Saturday, June 22nd from 9AM to 2PM. Outdoor spaces are available on the Castleton Community Center Green and indoors at the Center. Individuals or groups can purchase 10’X10’ spaces to set up a table or display items to sell. Outdoor spaces are $20 and indoor are $25. All spaces are sold on a first come first serve basis, so register early. For reservation forms, stop by the Center 2108 Main Street, or go to our website www.castletoncsi.org. At home sales can be included on the “drive around” map distributed at the Community Center on Yard Sale day. All proceeds from the Yard Sale are used for the Castleton Community Seniors programs and services for the community including Elderly and Disabled transportation, Senior Meals and Wellness Classes. The Castleton Town Wide Yard Sale promises to be a day of fun and a chance to find bargains, treasures, and one-of-a-kind items to fit everyone’s pocket book. For information call 802-468-3093.