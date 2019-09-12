Catherin MacLellan in Concert

Reserved seating $30/$25/$18. With her grace and charm, award winning singer-songwriter Catherine MacLellan captivates audiences with deep emotional connections through intimate lyrics as well as easy-going and light-hearted fun. Catherine MacLellan has become one of Canada’s finest and favorite singer-songwriters on her own merits. She’s kept away from the media circus and celebrity scene, preferring to live at home in rural Prince Edward Island. She’s worked diligently at her craft, releasing a series of remarkable, creative albums, culminating in the Juno Award-winning The Raven’s Sun from 2014, to go along with multiple East Coast Music Awards, Canadian Folk Music Awards, and Music PEI Awards. Most impressively, she has chosen to carve out her career path without trading on her family name. That’s pretty hard to do, when your father is one of the country’s most famous songwriters.