Join us for the CATS' Coot Hill-Big Hollow Bird Walk and Hawk Watch!

Naturalists Malinda and Glen Chapman will lead the CATS’ Coot Hill-Big Hollow Bird Walk and Hawk Watch Saturday, April 27, beginning at 9:00 am and lasting about three hours or so.

Coot Hill provides great opportunities to see osprey, red-tailed hawks, northern harriers, kestrels, and other birds as you look out at fabulous views of the Champlain Valley and Vermont’s Green Mountains. Bring your binoculars!

We’ll meet at 9 a.m. on Lang Road. Directions are below. The road can be muddy and soft so we may direct you to park along it instead of at the end of it.

The Hawk Watch is free, but registration is requested by emailing info@champlainareatrails.com or calling (518) 962-2287.

Directions: From downtown Port Henry, go south on Main Street to Edgemont Road (If you are coming from the south, Edgemont Road is the first road after Bridge Road); Go west on Edgemont Road to where it T’s with Moriah Road. Turn left and go 1.3 miles to Lang Road. Turn left and go until you see us directing you for parking.