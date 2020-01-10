CD Launch Party and Concert

Alexis Chartrand and Nicolas Babineau – fiddles, feet, guitar, voice

Saranac Fire Department 3277 Route 3, Saranac, New York 12981

French-Canadian traditional music with a contemporary flair. The music on the new CD, un beau ptit son, was developed and recorded at Weatherwatch Farm during two residencies in 2019. Guest artist Mélissandre Tremblay-Bourassa, a traditional Québécois dancer and choreographer will also perform.  She has developed a creative and aerial style of improvisation as a step dancer for which she is especially appreciated. These are exciting young artists with a vision, who are contributing mightily to the trad music scene. Fantastic stuff! $20 at the door.

