CD Launch Party and Concert

French-Canadian traditional music with a contemporary flair. The music on the new CD, un beau ptit son, was developed and recorded at Weatherwatch Farm during two residencies in 2019. Guest artist Mélissandre Tremblay-Bourassa, a traditional Québécois dancer and choreographer will also perform. She has developed a creative and aerial style of improvisation as a step dancer for which she is especially appreciated. These are exciting young artists with a vision, who are contributing mightily to the trad music scene. Fantastic stuff! $20 at the door.