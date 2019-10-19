Join the The Clinton County Historical Association and The SUNY Plattsburgh Anthropology Club to Celebrate International Archaeology Day

Saturday, Oct. 19, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Clinton County Historical Association, 98 Ohio Avenue, Old Base Museum Campus, Plattsburgh, New York

The Anthropology Department at SUNY Plattsburgh and the college’s Anthropology Club will team up with the Clinton County Historical Museum and Association to celebrate International Archaeology Day. Please join us from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to check out those interesting oddities you may have tucked away. Archaeologists Dr. Justin Lowry, Dr. Jason Paling and Anthropology Club members will be on site with CCHA Director Helen Nerska to talk about artifacts and the role of history and archaeology in Clinton County. They will also be available to talk about their recent research at the Allen Farm site in Peru, New York.

This event is free and open to the public.