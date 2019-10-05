4th Annual Adirondack North Country Pride Celebration

fred Microsoft Word - 2019_Pride Parade_flyer01.docx 2019 Pride Poster

This is the 4th annual pride event celebrating diversity, inclusion and respect for all people regardless of race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity, physical capability or any other inherent identity.

There will be Live music, Speakers, Entertainment and FUN! March begins at 12:45.

This family-friendly event is a time set apart to celebrate lesbian, gay, bi/pansexual, transgender, gender queer/non-binary and intersex people. We welcome the diversity of all people here in our area. It is a time to come out and celebrate what makes each of us special and unique.

This year we are proud to have new co-sponsors and supporters to this year’s event, including:

Planned Parenthood of the North Country,

Irises Café and Wine Bar

Elmore SPCA will host a dog pet adoption program.

For more information: 518-637-7253