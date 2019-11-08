Celebrate with Art! Holiday Show & Opening Reception

Brandon Artists Guild 7 Center Street, Brandon, Vermont 05733

The Brandon Artists Guild kicks off the holiday season with affordable, gift-able art and craft pieces designed for giving. All-member, all-media exhibit. Plus, the BAG debut of works by three new artist-members: Catherine Palmer - colored pencil; Michael DiMeola - photography; Winslow Colwell - photography on kite forms. Free opening reception Friday, November 8 from 5pm to 7pm. Exhibit through January 28. BrandonArtistsGuild.org 

Info

Brandon Artists Guild 7 Center Street, Brandon, Vermont 05733 View Map
Arts & Culture Events, Community Events
802-247-4956
