Celebrating Women's Equality Day

The keynote speaker will be Helen Allen Nerska, Director of the Clinton County Historical Association. She has conducted extensive research about woman suffrage, with specific focus on the movement in the North Country. Helen will present about local women and men who fought for women’s suffrage since the late 1800’s.

All are welcome to join us for this informative and enlightening presentation. All attendees should RSVP to sgeddes@meadowbrookhealth.com by Friday, August 23. The presentation will take place in The Orchards at Meadowbrook (please utilize back Subacute entrance of Meadowbrook for parking and entry); light hors d’ouevres and beverages will be served.

For more information, please contact Meadowbrook’s Community Relations Coordinator, Sandy Geddes at sgeddes@meadowbrookhealth.com/ 518-563-5440 or Helen Nerska at allenhomestead@gmail.com/513-582-7246.

Co-hosted by Champlain Valley Business & Professional Women, Clinton County Historical Association, and the League of Women Voters.