Celebration Night with Fireworks

Our third annual celebration of all things maple will be a BLAST!

Party at the sugar house with live music, local craft beer by Oval Craft, maple sap boiled hot dogs, burgers & fries, fried dough, maple milkshakes, ice cream and cotton candy. Stay warm by our roaring bonfire with professional fireworks show over our farm fields at 7:30. All ages welcome! Check out the best Spring outdoor event the North Country has to offer!

FREE TO ATTEND

Food & Drinks for Purchase ~ Strictly NO outside alcohol