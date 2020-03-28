Celebration Night with Fireworks
Parker Family Maple Farm 1043 Slosson Road, West Chazy, New York 12992
Our third annual celebration of all things maple will be a BLAST!
Party at the sugar house with live music, local craft beer by Oval Craft, maple sap boiled hot dogs, burgers & fries, fried dough, maple milkshakes, ice cream and cotton candy. Stay warm by our roaring bonfire with professional fireworks show over our farm fields at 7:30. All ages welcome! Check out the best Spring outdoor event the North Country has to offer!
FREE TO ATTEND
Food & Drinks for Purchase ~ Strictly NO outside alcohol