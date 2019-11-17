Celebration of "Good Husbandry," the New Book by Kristin Kimball

A very special afternoon of readings and conversation, friendship and food, to welcome Good Husbandry: Growing Food, Love and Family on Essex Farm. This long-awaited second book by Kristin Kimball, author of The Dirty Life, is the shared story of the past years of the farm and of our community.

The program will be emceed by author Colin Wells and will include readings from the book and a Q&A with Kristin. We'll have plenty of books for sale. Light refreshments will be provided by the Hub on the Hill and Grange volunteers.

Suggested donation: $10; under 18 $5. Kids under 12, free.