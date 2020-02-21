Celebration of Tibetan New Year at Keene Arts

Keene Arts 10881 Route 73, Keene, New York 12942

Come and enjoy and welcome Artists, Singer, Musician, Dancers Techung and Sisa who perform traditional Tibetan Music and dance forms from ancient Southeast India. The performance begins at 4 pm at Keene Arts in Keene on Friday, February 21st. Their music and dance is mesmerizing and transformational!

Keene Arts 10881 Route 73, Keene, New York 12942
518-576-9277
