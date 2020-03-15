Photo Tim Cummings Celtic Music concert whistles

Mahaney Arts Center, Robison Hall

The Department of Music presents a concert exploring tradition and innovation in a genre that is at once ubiquitous, diverse, and loosely defined. Imaginative, energetic, syncretic, and fun, the performance features Irish and Scottish traditional elements and fusion with different traditions, led by Jeffrey Buettner and Timothy Cummings. Free. www.middlebury.edu/arts or 802-443-3168