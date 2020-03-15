Celtic Music Concert
Mahaney Center for the Arts 72 Porter Field Road, Middlebury, Vermont 05753
Photo Tim Cummings
Celtic Music concert whistles
Mahaney Arts Center, Robison Hall
The Department of Music presents a concert exploring tradition and innovation in a genre that is at once ubiquitous, diverse, and loosely defined. Imaginative, energetic, syncretic, and fun, the performance features Irish and Scottish traditional elements and fusion with different traditions, led by Jeffrey Buettner and Timothy Cummings. Free. www.middlebury.edu/arts or 802-443-3168