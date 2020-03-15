Celtic Music Concert

Mahaney Center for the Arts 72 Porter Field Road, Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Mahaney Arts Center, Robison Hall

The Department of Music presents a concert exploring tradition and innovation in a genre that is at once ubiquitous, diverse, and loosely defined. Imaginative, energetic, syncretic, and fun, the performance features Irish and Scottish traditional elements and fusion with different traditions, led by Jeffrey Buettner and Timothy Cummings. Free. www.middlebury.edu/arts or 802-443-3168

Mahaney Center for the Arts
72 Porter Field Road, Middlebury, Vermont 05753
Arts & Culture Events, Live Music Events
802-443-3168
