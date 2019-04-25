CEMETERY PRESERVATION WORKSHOP

Spring 2019 brochure Spring 2019 brochure

April 25

Thursday | 6 to 8pm | Queensbury Campus

and

April 27

Saturday | 10am to 12pm | Rice Cemetery, South Glens Falls

In the 1840s, the Rural Cemetery Movement was the start of the end of burial grounds found on family farms and in local church yards. Many cemeteries have been neglected, lost and forgotten, and they have gravestones in need of conservation and preservation. Reed Antis, local cemetery preservationist, will show participants proper cleaning techniques and how to straighten leaning gravestones properly. Reed will give a talk on how cemeteries evolved in America from the country’s beginning to the present day. The changes in gravestones throughout the years will also discussed. This class is great for local historians, members of not-for-profit cemetery associations and local officials trying to manage abandoned cemeteries in their municipalities.

The instructor will address what tools and equipment are needed for participants to work safely on the gravestones.

Participants should wear proper clothing for this activity and dress for the weather.

Instructor: Reed Antis

Price: $35 (Course price includes a $5 materials fee.)

CRN: 20022

Preregistration required. Call 518-743-2238 or email conted@sunyacc.edu