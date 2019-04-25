CEMETERY PRESERVATION WORKSHOP
SUNY Adirondack 640 Bay road, Queensbury, New York 12084
Spring 2019 brochure
Spring 2019 brochure
April 25
Thursday | 6 to 8pm | Queensbury Campus
and
April 27
Saturday | 10am to 12pm | Rice Cemetery, South Glens Falls
In the 1840s, the Rural Cemetery Movement was the start of the end of burial grounds found on family farms and in local church yards. Many cemeteries have been neglected, lost and forgotten, and they have gravestones in need of conservation and preservation. Reed Antis, local cemetery preservationist, will show participants proper cleaning techniques and how to straighten leaning gravestones properly. Reed will give a talk on how cemeteries evolved in America from the country’s beginning to the present day. The changes in gravestones throughout the years will also discussed. This class is great for local historians, members of not-for-profit cemetery associations and local officials trying to manage abandoned cemeteries in their municipalities.
The instructor will address what tools and equipment are needed for participants to work safely on the gravestones.
Participants should wear proper clothing for this activity and dress for the weather.
Instructor: Reed Antis
Price: $35 (Course price includes a $5 materials fee.)
CRN: 20022
Preregistration required. Call 518-743-2238 or email conted@sunyacc.edu