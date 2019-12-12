Census Employment Workshop - Part 2

The Caldwell-Lake George Library will be holding the second employment workshop on 2020 job opportunities available through the US Census Bureau.

This Free workshop will be held at 336 Canada Drive, Lake George on December 12th from 3pm-5pm. A representative from the U.S. Census Bureau will be available with information about jobs for the bureau's 2020 Census count. Join us for this free informative session to learn more about available Census 2020 jobs – which offer competitive wages and flexible hours. There are opportunities for everyone – whether you’re seeking full-time work or just looking to earn extra money on the side. Census Bureau Recruiting Assistants will be on hand to assist with filling out Census 2020 online job applications. Registration is recommended, but not required. For further information contact the library at 518-668-2528.