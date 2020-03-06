Census Job Fair

Looking for a way to earn more income in 2020? Consider becoming a census worker. A representative from the census bureau will be at the Indian Lake Library from 12-6 pm on Friday, March 6th. She will answer questions you may have and will help you with the application process. Earn $20 an hour helping our country complete the census. Earn 58 cents per mile you drive. The census bureau will work with you to find the best fit for your schedule and needs.

The 2020 census is coming soon and it is important we have people to help count so our citizens get the funding and representation we deserve.