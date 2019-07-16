Chair Yoga Classes to be held at Will Rogers

Jackie Foster will hold a series of chair yoga classes at Saranac Village at Will Rogers on Tuesdays from 3:00 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. through the summer until further notice.

“Chair yoga is a great way for seniors to get the wonderful health benefits of yoga and is an excellent way to loosen and stretch muscles, reduce stress, and improve circulation,” says Jackie. “It also reduces anxiety, helps lower blood pressure, protects joints, and builds strength and balance. This class will incorporate mostly seated movement with a few standing options.”

Jackie Foster, RYT has been teaching yoga for over 8 years. She has taught all ages in a variety of settings. Her training, at Kripalu Yoga Center, emphasized a compassionate, accessible approach to yoga. She uses this methodology to guide students in finding their own yoga journey.

There is a $5 fee per class for non-residents of Will Rogers. Pre-registration is not required. No experience is necessary. Drop-ins welcome. For more information, please call Jackie Foster at 518-339-3008 or email her at jackieyoga@roadrunner.com.