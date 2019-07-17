Chamber Music Institute Concert

Heritage Family Credit Union presents the Chamber Music Institute as part of the 2019 Castleton Summer Concerts at the Pavilion series.

The Chamber Music Institute is a two-week music festival for students of all ages from across the country. The Chamber Music Institute's faculty ensemble featuring strings and piano will perform Mozart and more at this community concert.

This concert is free and open to the public (held rain or shine). Concessions will be available through Dugout Dogs. Castleton University will be collecting non-perishable food items to help support the Castleton food shelf.