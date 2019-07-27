Francisco Fullana with Maxim Pakhomov and the CMI Orchestra

Presented by The Chamber Music Institute

to Google Calendar - Francisco Fullana with Maxim Pakhomov and the CMI Orchestra - 2019-07-27 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Francisco Fullana with Maxim Pakhomov and the CMI Orchestra - 2019-07-27 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Francisco Fullana with Maxim Pakhomov and the CMI Orchestra - 2019-07-27 19:00:00 iCalendar - Francisco Fullana with Maxim Pakhomov and the CMI Orchestra - 2019-07-27 19:00:00

Fine Arts Center at Castleton University 45 Alumni Drive, Castleton, Vermont 05735

International Star Brings Talents to Castleton. . . Don't miss renowned violinist Francisco Fullana as he graces the Castleton University Main Stage for an exclusive solo performance featuring pianist Maxim Pakhomov. The CMI Orchestra and local musicians will then join Fullana for a Grand Finale performance of Bruch's Violin Concerto No. 1 conducted by Euntaek Kim. Join Fullana for a special "Meet the Artist" reception following the concert! For more information: www.chambermusicinstitute.net

Info

Fine Arts Center at Castleton University 45 Alumni Drive, Castleton, Vermont 05735 View Map
Arts & Culture Events, Entertainment Events, Live Music Events
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Francisco Fullana with Maxim Pakhomov and the CMI Orchestra - 2019-07-27 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Francisco Fullana with Maxim Pakhomov and the CMI Orchestra - 2019-07-27 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Francisco Fullana with Maxim Pakhomov and the CMI Orchestra - 2019-07-27 19:00:00 iCalendar - Francisco Fullana with Maxim Pakhomov and the CMI Orchestra - 2019-07-27 19:00:00