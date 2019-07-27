Francisco Fullana with Maxim Pakhomov and the CMI Orchestra

Miki Silver, Chamber Music Institute Renowned International Violinist, Francisco Fullana with Pianist, Maxim Pakhomov perform at Castleton University, Saturday, July 27th.

International Star Brings Talents to Castleton. . . Don't miss renowned violinist Francisco Fullana as he graces the Castleton University Main Stage for an exclusive solo performance featuring pianist Maxim Pakhomov. The CMI Orchestra and local musicians will then join Fullana for a Grand Finale performance of Bruch's Violin Concerto No. 1 conducted by Euntaek Kim. Join Fullana for a special "Meet the Artist" reception following the concert! For more information: www.chambermusicinstitute.net