Chamber Music for Strings

Patricia McCarty String Quartet featuring 2 cellos

Four individual artists who happen to be good friends, each a renowned virtuoso, come together as an unusual string quartet featuring two cellos. Arturo Delmoni, violin; Patricia McCarty, viola; Julia Lichten and David Geber, cellos will perform String Trio in G major, Op.9, No.1 of Beethoven; String Trio in C major of Jean Francaix; Seven into Eight (quartet premiere) of British composer John Hawkins (b. 1949); and String Quartet No.2 in A minor, Op.35 of Arensky.