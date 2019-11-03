Chamber Music for Strings

to Google Calendar - Chamber Music for Strings - 2019-11-03 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Chamber Music for Strings - 2019-11-03 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Chamber Music for Strings - 2019-11-03 15:00:00 iCalendar - Chamber Music for Strings - 2019-11-03 15:00:00

Saranac United Methodist Church 8 UMC Drive, Saranac, New York 12981

Four individual artists who happen to be good friends, each a renowned virtuoso, come together as an unusual string quartet featuring two cellos. Arturo Delmoni, violin; Patricia McCarty, viola; Julia Lichten and David Geber, cellos will perform String Trio in G major, Op.9, No.1 of Beethoven; String Trio in C major of Jean Francaix; Seven into Eight (quartet premiere) of British composer John Hawkins (b. 1949); and String Quartet No.2 in A minor, Op.35 of Arensky.

Info

Saranac United Methodist Church 8 UMC Drive, Saranac, New York 12981 View Map
Arts & Culture Events, Live Music Events
518-293-7613
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Chamber Music for Strings - 2019-11-03 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Chamber Music for Strings - 2019-11-03 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Chamber Music for Strings - 2019-11-03 15:00:00 iCalendar - Chamber Music for Strings - 2019-11-03 15:00:00